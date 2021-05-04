Marauders Games Return to MiLB.TV in 2021

BRADENTON, Fla. -- The Bradenton Marauders, Low-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, have announced that all 60 home games at LECOM Park will be broadcast on MiLB.TV in 2021. The games will feature the play-by-play audio from Marauders' broadcaster Spenser Smith.

By visiting MiLB.TV, fans can purchase a full-season ($ 39.99) or monthly ($12.99) account and watch both live and archived game broadcasts.

Fans can save $10 off the annual price by using promo code MARAUDERS

The Marauders feature a multi-camera presentation for fans wanting to watch future Pittsburgh Pirates stars against their Low-A Southeast opponents: Clearwater Threshers (Philadelphia Phillies), Daytona Tortugas (Cincinnati Reds), Dunedin Blue Jays (Toronto Blue Jays), Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (Minnesota Twins), Jupiter Hammerheads (Miami Marlins), Lakeland Flying Tigers (Detroit Tigers), Palm Beach Cardinals (St. Louis Cardinals), St. Lucie Mets (New York Mets), and Tampa Tarpons (New York Yankees).

A free audio broadcast is also available for all home and road Marauders games via www.BradentonMarauders.com and the TuneIn App.

The Marauders' home schedule begins Opening Night, May 4 at 6:05 p.m. ET against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels, Low-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call (941) 747-3031, visit BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.

