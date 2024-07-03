Mighty Mussels Game Notes - Wed, July 3 at Bradenton

The Mighty Mussels play their final game at LECOM Park Wednesday, looking to get to 9-2 to begin the second half against the Bradenton Marauders (PIT). Coverage on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network begins at 6:15 p.m.

Pitching Matchups

Wed, 6:30 pm - LHP Ross Dunn (1-1, 4.84) vs RHP Hung-Leng Chang (3-5, 3.83)

Thu, 7:05 pm - RHP Spencer Bengard (5-1, 1.51) vs RHP Aaron Shortridge (0-1, 11.57)

Fri, 7:05 pm - RHP Charlee Soto (0-3, 6.58) vs RHP Mike Burrows (Rehab)

Sat, 6:05 pm - RHP Jose Olivares (2-1, 2.73) vs RHP Carlos Jimenez (2-3, 4.89)

MUSSELS TAKE 2 IN BRADENTON

The Mighty Mussels claimed the first two games of the series at LECOM Park in Bradenton, winning Tuesday's game 6-4. The Fort Myers' bullpen sealed the win, with Wilker Reyes, Zack Weiss and Nolan Santos combining for five strikeouts over four scoreless innings. Ryan McCarthy and Angel Del Rosario led the offensive effort, each recording two hits out of the eight and nine holes, respectively. The teams will meet at LECOM Park on Wednesday night before finishing the series in Fort Myers.

BOMBS BURSTING WITH BRADDENTON

The Mighty Mussels begin a six-game Independence Day series with the Bradenton Marauders this week. The first three games are scheduled for LECOM Park and the final three games will take place at Hammond Stadium. This week's series will the final one of the season between these geographical rivals. The Marauders' roster currently features six active ranked prospects, with four more on the IL:

MLB BA

RHP Mike Burrows 9 14

OF Shalin Polanco 14

OF Enmanuel Terrero 20 -

INF Keiner Delgado 21 21

C Omar Alfonzo 26 -

RHP Carlson Reed - 25

CLAYTON CATCHES FIRE

Mussels' catcher Matthew Clayton delivered a pair of home runs in last Sunday's 14-2 victory over St. Lucie, connecting on his first two affiliated home runs. As his playing time has increased in recent days, Clayton has turned on his offensive game:

AVG SLG OPS

First 20 Games .250 0 HR, 6 RBI .292 .723

Last 8 Games .308 2 HR, 6 RBI .667 1.107

AUSSIE, AUSSIE, AUSSIE!

Australian first baseman Rixon Wingrove caught fire after a slower stretch since joining the Minnesota Twins organization on May 28:

AVG SLG OPS

First 10 Games .176 0 HR, 5 RBI .235 .535

Last 14 Games .340 4 HR, 10 RBI .660 1.103

SECOND HALF SLUGGERS

The Mussels' bats have been extremely productive over the last month, going 18-9 over the last 27 games. Since the second half started, the Mussels are 8-2 and have posted an .800 team OPS:

AVG OPS

Carlos Aguiar .282 7 XBH, 5 RBI .787

Walker Jenkins .294 2 HR, 11 RBI .900

Matt Clayton .316 2 HR, 6 RBI 1.119

Isaac Pena .355 4 2B, 5 RBI .916

RECENT ROSTER MOVES

The Mighty Mussels' roster reached a full 30 players last week with some recent additions to the roster:

- June 29: C Wilfri Castro (reinstated from IL)

- June 25: C Daniel Pena (reinstated from IL)

- June 22: LHP Wilker Ryes (Up from FCL)

- June 21: UT Angel Del Rosario (reinstated - IL)

- June 18: RHP Julio Bonilla (reinstated from IL)

The Mussels now have single-digit players on the IL for the first time since April.

