Bradenton Scores 10 Unanswered Runs in 10-5 Victory

July 3, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

BRADENTON, FL - After falling behind early 4-0, the Bradenton Marauders scored 10 unanswered runs to defeat the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels 10-5 on Wednesday night at LECOM Park in front of a crowd of 5,590. Bradenton also tallied a season-high 14 hits in their victory.

Fort Myers jumped ahead out of the gate with a four-run first against Hung-Leng Chang (4-5). Walker Jenkins walked, and Byron Chourio singled to place runners at the corners. Matthew Clayton then doubled both runners' home to push Fort Myers ahead 2-0. The next batter, Nick Lucky, tripled to drive home another before he scored on a sacrifice fly from Maddux Houghton to complete the inning.

Bradenton answered with a three-run second against Ross Dunn (1-2). After Dunn retired the first two batters, Javier Rivas walked, and Solomon Maguire hit an infield single to place two runners on base for Wesley Zapata. The Marauders second basemen doubled both men in to cut the deficit in half at 4-2. Jeral Toledo scored Zapata on a single to make it a 4-3 contest.

After Chang threw a pair of scoreless frames, Bradenton plated three more to take their first lead in the third. Axiel Plaz tied the game with a one-out solo home run before Enmanuel Terrero walked and scored on a Miguel Sosa two-run blast to left field to hand Bradenton a 6-4 advantage. For Sosa, that home run was his first hit at the Single-A level. Plaz now leads Bradenton with 10 home runs in just his 33rd game played.

An RBI single from Eddy Rodriguez added on to the tally in the sixth before Toledo came through with a two-RBI base hit in the seventh. Toledo finished the night 3-for-4 with three RBIs. A sacrifice fly from Terrero in the eighth padded the Bradenton lead to 10-4.

Chang ended up tossing four scoreless frames after allowing four runs in the first. Inmer Lobo followed and tossed two scoreless innings before Garrett McMillan entered for the eighth. After a scoreless eighth, he recorded the first two outs before Angel Del Rosario singled and Jenkins walked. Chourio singled to left field to score a run and trim the deficit to 10-5. McMillan retired Rixon Wingrove to end the ballgame.

The Marauders and Mighty Mussels head south to Hammond Stadium to begin a three-game series on Thursday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 6:45 p.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network. Bradenton sends Minor League rehabber Aaron Shortridge to the mound against RHP Spencer Bengard (5-1, 1.51) for Fort Myers.

