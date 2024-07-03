Tortugas Pound Out 7 Doubles, Beat Mets 7-1

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas hammered out seven doubles in 7-1 victory over the St. Lucie Mets on Wednesday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

Tortugas leadoff hitter Yerlin Confidan went 4 for 4 with four doubles, a walk, two RBI and a run scored. Confidan has reached base in 11 of his last 12 plate appearance in the series. He has six doubles and three walks in that span. The lone out he made was hitting a 116-mph ground ball double play to end Tuesday's game.

The Tortugas jumped on Mets starter Saul Garcia in the first inning. The first four batters all recorded hits, including three doubles. Ariel Almonte hit a two-run double to make it 3-0. After a strikeout, Esmith Pineda hit another double for a 4-0 lead.

Garcia settled down and only allowed one more run over his final four innings. The lone run was a two-out solo homer by Pineda in the third inning that made it 5-0.

The Mets couldn't get much going against Daytona starter Adam Serwinwoski, who struck out 10 batters in the first four innings. The Mets managed to load the bases against Serwinowski in the fifth inning. Nestor Lorant came in from the bullpen and gave up just a sac fly to A.J. Ewing that got the Mets on the board to make it 5-1.

The Tortugas scored two insurance runs against Joseph Yabbour with two outs in the eighth when Confidan clubbed his fourth double of the game to boost the Tortugas lead to 7-1.

Lorant got the win. He shut out the Mets over 3.2 innings of relief. Cody Adcock pitched a perfect ninth with two strikeouts.

Yohairo Cuevas led the charge for the Mets offense by going 3 for 3 with a double and a walk.

The Mets went 0 for 6 with runners in scoring position and stranded 10 base runners.

Garcia took the loss. He was charged with five runs on seven hits over 5.0 innings. He walked three and struck out five.

Cristofer Gomez pitched 2.0 innings of scoreless relief with five strikeouts.

The series between the Mets (4-8, 26-52) and Tortugas (6-5, 37-40) now shifts to Port St. Lucie. Thursday's game at Clover Park begins at 6:10 p.m. The biggest and best Independence Day fireworks show on the Treasure Coast will immediately follow the game. Tickets are on sale at the box office and stluciemets.com.

