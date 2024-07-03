Nestor Lorant Named Florida State League Pitcher of the Month

July 3, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla- Daytona Tortugas RHP Nestor Lorant has been named Florida State League Pitcher of the Month for June after logging five exceptional outings in relief this past month.

A 22-year-old native of San Felix, Venezuela, Lorant worked 21.1 innings this past month, going 3-1 with a miniscule 0.42 ERA, allowing just one earned run (two runs total). He also struck out 24 batters, walked only three, and allowed just six hits in the month.

Lorant's month was highlighted by an impressive stretch spanning four outings in which he logged 13.0 consecutive innings without allowing a hit between June 1-20.

On the year, Lorant is 6-2 with a miniscule 1.31 ERA in 14 games in relief, with an additional three saves. He has also logged 64 strikeouts against just 11 walks in 55.0 innings, including a ten-strikeout performance on April 19.

Lorant becomes the first Daytona hurler to earn FSL Pitcher of the Month honors since Javi Rivera was tabbed for June, 2022. He is the first Tortuga to earn monthly honors since outfielder Ethan O'Donnell earned the FSL Player of the Month nod for September, 2023.

Lorant and the Tortugas finish off their nine-game homestand tonight with the Tortugas' Independence Day fireworks spectacular and celebration on July 3 at 6:35 p.m. with gates opening at 5:30. General admission tickets are still available.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from July 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.