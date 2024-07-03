Hammerheads Swept by Palm Beach Losing 6-0 on Wednesday Night

July 3, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (41-37, 5-7) were held off the scoreboard for the second consecutive game to the Palm Beach Cardinals (44-33, 7-4) losing by a final score of 6-0 on Wednesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. With the loss, Jupiter gets swept for the first time this season and are shut out for the seventh time, third to Palm Beach, in 2024.

Like the first two games of the series, the starting pitchers got into a pitchers' duel between Jupiter's Eliazar Dishmey and Palm Beach's Ixan Henderson (W, 5-2). Both offenses were kept off the scoreboard through the first five innings of the ballgame. Dishmey finished his start with five innings pitched and allowed just one hit and one walk while striking out seven batters, which is a new season-high with Jupiter.

However, like the first two games, Palm Beach once again scored the first run. In the top of the sixth inning off of Hammerheads relief pitcher Juan Reynoso (L, 3-3), the Cardinals recorded three-straight singles, including an RBI single from Noah Mendlinger who is with Palm Beach on a rehab assignment from Double-A Springfield. Later in the frame, Sammy Hernandez hit a sacrifice fly to make it 2-0 in favor of Palm Beach. The Cardinals added another run in the top of the seventh inning thanks to an RBI walk by Jose Suarez which made it a 3-0 Cardinals' lead.

Meanwhile, Henderson finished his start with a career-high seven innings pitched and allowed no runs on three hits and one walk with four strikeouts.

Palm Beach padded their lead in the top of the ninth inning thanks to an RBI triple by Suarez, and RBI singles by Hernandez and Ross Friedrick to jump to a 6-0 lead. The Hammerheads loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth inning but could not cross home plate and Jupiter was shut out by a 6-0 final score.

The Hammerheads finished with just three hits and have not scored a run since they scored three in the bottom of the ninth inning on Monday night (18 1/3 scoreless innings on offense). Palm Beach earned their league-leading ninth shutout victory of the season with the win.

Jupiter will become the visiting team on Thursday, July 4th for day two of MegaBash to begin another three-game series against Palm Beach with first pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

