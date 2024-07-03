Flying Tigers Take Game One, Rain Takes Game Two

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Tarpons (3-6) dropped the first game of the Independence Day doubleheader against the Lakeland Flying Tigers (7-4) at GMS Field on Wednesday. The Flying Tigers used an eight-run fourth inning to secure the victory, 10-6. 2B Roderick Arias (3-for-4) tallied a game high three hits. In between games, Mother Nature struck and unfortunately postponed the nightcap and fireworks show.

RHP Luis Serna (3.2IP, 9H, 8ER, 2BB, 1K, 1HR, 2HBP) breezed through three innings before allowing eight runs in the fourth. Unlike his previous starts, Serna did not use his changeup as his primary pitch. The sinker, which was his primary pitch tonight, did not record any whiffs; however, his changeup did record a whiff rate of 33%.

C Josue Gonzalez and RF Coby Morales led off the third inning with singles to turn the lineup back over. After a fielder's choice and a pickoff, SS George Lombard Jr. was left on first base with two away. A pickoff attempt off Clayton Campbell's glove at first base moved Lombard Jr. to second base, and then 3B Enmanuel Tejeda singled to left field, bringing home Lombard Jr. to give Tampa a 1-0 lead.

Samuel Gil got hit on his elbow to start the fourth. Jose De La Cruz then worked himself into a 3-0 count and was given the green light as he unloaded on a sinker down the middle for a two-run go-ahead home run off of the batter's eye. Singles from Archer Brookman and David Smith brought up Max Clark with two away. Clark singled right back up the middle to bring home a run and grow Lakeland's lead to two runs. The scoring did not stop there for the Flying Tigers. After a walk to load the bases, Brett Callahan singled in two more runs. Following the single, Gil reached for the second time in the frame with a two-run double into the left field corner. De La Cruz singled, extending the lead to seven.

Tampa added two in their half of the fourth. CF Jackson Castillo lined a one-out double into the right field corner. LF Willy Montero picked up his 32nd RBI of the season when he doubled in Castillo. Gonzalez brought in W. Montero with a single to left field.

Lakeland loaded the bases with three walks in the fifth. Clark bounced into a fielder's choice to plate the first run of the inning, and then Jace Jung hit into an RBI groundout to grow Lakeland's lead to seven.

Tampa added one run in the bottom of the sixth. DH Hans Montero lined a 107.4 MPH triple on a line drive to center field, and W. Montero brought him home with a SAC-fly.

The Tarpons did not go down without a fight in the seventh. Lombard Jr. blasted a solo home run to lead off the inning.

Tejeda walked, and 2B Roderick Arias singled to put runners on the corners. 1B Dylan Jasso plated Tejeda with a SAC-fly before a double play ended the first game of the doubleheader.

The skies opened up before Game Two, which was postponed due lightning and the continuous threat of rain. The make-up game from tonight will be made up as part of a doubleheader in Lakeland, at a date to be determined. Both games will be 7 innings in regulation.

The Tarpons will travel to Lakeland to play the Flying Tigers tomorrow, with RHP Cade Smith projected to make the start with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m.

