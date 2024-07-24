Mighty Mussels Game Notes - Wed, July 24 at Dunedin
July 24, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)
Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release
After tossing their fifth no-hitter in four seasons, the Mighty Mussels look to extend their winning streak to five games in Dunedin (TOR) on Wednesday.
Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.
Pitching Matchups
Wed, 6:30 pm - RHP Paulshawn Pasqualotto (2-4, 5.59) vs RHP Jorge Bautista (2-4, 4.48)
Thu, 6:30 pm - RHP Spencer Bengard (6-2, 1.79) vs RHP Grant Rogers (2-4, 4.48)
Fri, 6:30 pm - RHP Tanner Hall (2-0, 4.85 vs RHP Fernando Perez (3-1, 3.48)
CHOURIO BEATS THE LIGHTNING, MUSSELS TOSS FIFTH NO-HITTER
After both teams failed to notch a hit through five innings Tuesday, Fort Myers strung three straight hits together against Dunedin starter Ryan Watson. Trailing 1-0 with two outs in the sixth, Byron Chourio ripped a double off the wall in right to make it 2-1 Mussels. After another half inning, the game was called due to weather. It was the team's fifth no-hitter of the Mussels' era (since 2021) but the first on the road. Their last came on May 14, 2023 - when Cory Lewis tossed 5.2 perfect frames.
PINELLAS POW WOW CONTINUES!
After sweeping the Clearwater Threshers over the weekend, the Mighty Mussels continue their Pinellas County pow wow this week, visiting the Dunedin Blue Jays for a six-game series. The D-Jays are currently 4.0 games behind the Mussels for the Second Half Championship in the FSL West. Their roster currently features five ranked prospects:
MLB BA
SS Arjun Nimmala 3 4
RHP Fernando Perez 23 14
OF Yhoangel Aponte 24 -
SS Manuel Beltre 26 -
RHP Nolan Perry - 21
BATS BREAK OUT AT BAYCARE
The Mighty Mussels' offense came out refreshed after the All-Star Break, mashing 22 runs and 13 extra-base hits in their three victories in Clearwater last week. Fort Myers rallied for a five runs in the 8th inning Sunday to complete the sweep:
W-L AVG XBH/G OBP SLG
Through July 18 43-41 .237 2.5 .342 .360
July 19-21 3-0 .261 4.3 .373 .486
22 NEW TWINS!
During the All-Star Break, the Minnesota Twins drafted 22 players, most of which will be signing with the organization over the next two weeks. Minnesota selected 21 college players, with seven hitters taken in the first six rounds. Draft picks typically begin to appear on the Mussels' roster about 3-4 weeks after the draft. Here are some of the more experienced college draft picks that could don a Mussels' uniform this season:
PLAYER Rd. AGE SCHOOL
RHP Logan Whitaker 19 24.1 NC State
OF Caden Kendle 5 22.4 UC Irvine
3B Peyton Carr 10 22.3 High Point
3B Jay Thomason 17 22.3 Air Force
RHP Michael Ross 18 22.0 Samford
RHP Jakob Hall 8 21.11 Oral Roberts
3B Billy Amick 2 21.8 Tennessee
OF Jaime Ferrer 4 21.7 Florida St.
SS Kaelen Culpepper 1 21.7 Kansas St.
SECOND HALF SLUGGERS
The Mussels' bats have been extremely productive over the six weeks, going 26-14 over the last 40 games. Since the second half started, the Mussels are 16-7 and have posted an .745 team OPS (League AVG: ~.680):
AVG OPS
Matt Clayton .294 5 XBH, 9 RBI .974
Walker Jenkins .319 7 XBH, 18 BB .953
Nick Lucky .228 3 HR, 12 BB .845
Rixon Wingrove .238 7 XBH, 10 RBI .779
Yohander Martinez .241 14 BB, 9 RBI .771
PITCHING STAFF RESET
After the promotions of Nolan Santos and Ricky Castro and the IL placement of Julio Bonilla, the Mighty Mussels' pitching staff was due for some fresh arms. Over the last week, they have added three new pitchers in addition to a pair of rehabbers:
- RHP Juan Mercedes sent down from CR
- RHP Tomas Cleto reinstated from 7-day IL
- RHP Kyle Bloor reinstated from 7-day IL
- RHP Devin Kirby transferred from FCL
