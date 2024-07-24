Threshers Jump out to 6-0 Lead Before Rain Delay

TAMPA, FL - With five RBIs in the first three innings from Raylin Heredia, the Clearwater Threshers jumped out to an early 6-0 lead before a lightning delay forced the game's suspension on Wednesday afternoon. The game will resume in the bottom of the third inning on Thursday with a 4:00 pm first pitch.

On the second pitch of the game, Starlyn Caba looped a base hit into right field to lead off the game. He stole second and third before Devin Saltiban drew a walk and scored when TJayy Walton smacked a single up the middle to open the scoring. Two batters later, Heredia slammed a two-out, three-run home run to right field to give the Threshers a 4-0 lead after the top of the first.

Saltiban started off the third inning by drawing a leadoff walk off Tarpons starter Bryce Warrecker, he moved to second on a walk to Walton and stole third on a double steal, though Walton was called out at second. After a walk to Kehden Hettiger, Heredia struck again, blasting a triple to right-center field that cleared the bases and extended the Threshers lead to 6-0 before the rain and lightning delayed the game in the middle of the third inning. After nearly two hours of a lightning delay, the game was suspended until Thursday, July 25.

Jordan Fowler allowed one hit in 2.0 shutout frames in a no-decision.

