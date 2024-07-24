Fort Myers Shuts Down Blue Jays' Bats

DUNEDIN, FL - After being no-hit in a rain-shortened six-inning defeat Tuesday, Dunedin's bats managed just one hit in an 8-1 loss at the hands of Fort Myers on Wednesday night at TD Ballpark.

With back-to-back losses to the Mighty Mussels, Dunedin now trails Fort Myers by five games for first place in the Florida State League West second half standings.

Dunedin starter Jorge Bautista retired the first six batters of the game but ran into third inning trouble. Maddux Houghton opened the inning with a solo home run. Later in the inning with Yohander Martinez on first, Twins top prospect Walker Jenkins went yard to make it 3-0 Mussels.

The Blue Jays responded in the bottom of the inning, as Victor Arias blasted a long solo homer to right field off Paulshawn Pasqualotto to trim the deficit to 3-1. The longball would stand as Dunedin's only hit of the game.

In the fourth, Fort Myers broke the game open, scoring three runs on three hits, highlighted by a two-RBI knock from Jenkins.

Irv Carter delivered a 1-2-3 fifth for Dunedin and Geison Urbaez worked two scoreless frames on rehab from High-A Vancouver to keep the Mussels quiet in the middle stages.

Fort Myers did tack on late, scoring in each of the final two frames to put the finishing touches on an 8-1 route.

