D-D-D Defense: Stellar Defensive Play Helps Carries the Marauders to Victory

July 24, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

BRADENTON, FL - Behind strong pitching and defense, the Bradenton Marauders snapped their four-game losing skid with a 3-2 victory over the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Wednesday night at LECOM Park.

Bradenton jumped ahead early with a run in the second inning. Omar Alfonzo hit a leadoff double against Zack Lee (3-3) and then scored on an RBI single from Shalin Polanco two batters later. Polanco has now hit in four-straight games and reached base in five-straight.

Lakeland responded right away in the third against Carlos Jimenez (3-3). Clayton Campbell singled, Cristian Santana walked before Jimenez retired the next two batters. Andrew Jenkins and Jose De La Cruz recorded back-to-back RBI singles to push the Flying Tigers in front 2-1.

The scoreline remained the same until the fifth. Polanco again singled and then scored on a Javier Rivas two-run home run to left field to hand Bradenton the lead again at 3-2. Jimenez struck out seven and allowed just two earned runs to earn his third win of the season.

The Marauders bullpen combined to toss four scoreless frames. Peyton Stumbo fired the first two with Garrett McMillan (SV,1) recording the final six outs. The Flyting Tigers did have some life in the ninth after David Smith tallied a two-out double. The right-hander then induced a game-ending flyout to pick up his first professional save.

Garret Forrester helped pace the offense with three hits, his third three-hit night of the season. The Marauders also made a number of highlight reel defensive plays, including one from Polanco in the fifth, jumping at the wall to take away extra-bases from De La Cruz.

Bradenton and Lakeland continue their series on Thursday night at LECOM Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 6:10 p.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network. The Marauders send RHP Carlson Reed (5-3, 2.60) to the mound opposite of RHP Cole Patten (0-0, 1.80) for the Flying Tigers

