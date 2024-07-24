Cardinals Slip by Mets 5-3 in 10 Innings

July 24, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The Palm Beach Cardinals outlasted the St. Lucie Mets 5-3 in 10 innings at Clover Park on Wednesday afternoon.

The Cardinals scored their final three runs - one in the eighth and two in the 10th - without recording a hit in either inning.

In the eighth, Jose Cordoba took a four-pitch leadoff walk from Wilson Lopez. Cordoba went to second on a ground out, advanced to third on a passed ball by catcher Vincent Perozo and scored on a high chopping ground out from Kade Kretzschmar to put the Cardinals up 3-2.

The Mets tied the game on the legs of Kevin Villavicencio in the bottom of the eighth. Villavicencio reached on a fielder's choice, stole second base, stole third base and then raced home when Willy Fanas struck out on a ball in the dirt and the throw from catcher Alejandro Loaiza went to first base to retire Fanas.

Mets reliever Layonel Ovalles and Cardinals reliever Angel Cuenca traded 1-2-3 innings in the ninth to force extra innings.

The top of the 10th when awry for the Mets. Jeremy Peguero's first pitch was wild, sending the free runner Lizandro Espinoza to third base. Espinoza scored on a fielder's choice comebacker that the Mets could not turn into an inning-ending double play. Peguero walked his second batter then struck out Anyelo Encarnacion for the third out but another passed ball by Perozo on the pitch allowed Encarnacion to reach first base and keep the inning going. Peguero then plunked Ross Friedrick with the bases loaded to force home a second run that made it 5-3.

Zack Showalter struck out two in the bottom of the 10th to strand the tying run on first base. It was his eighth save.

Boston Baro went 3 for 4 with three singles and walk.

Six Mets pitchers combined to hold the Cardinals to just four hits. Cristofer Gomez pitched 3.1 innings of scoreless relief behind starter Saul Garcia.

The Mets have lost their last six extra inning games. They have lost five games in a row overall and have dropped seven of their last eight games.

The Mets (8-18, 30-62) and Cardinals (16-8, 53-37) play the third game of their series at Clover Park on Thursday. First pitch is 6:10 p.m. Fans can enjoy the following items for $2 each: hot dogs; Bud, Bud Light and Busch Light 16 oz. aluminum bottles; Bud Light and Michelob Ultra drafts; 24 oz. fountain sodas; popcorn.

