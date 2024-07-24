Jupiter's Offense Explodes in 13-3 Victory Over Daytona Wednesday Night

JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (49-43, 13-13) offense erupted for 13 runs and 17 hits in a 13-3 victory over the Daytona Tortugas (45-44, 14-9) on Wednesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. The 17 hits ties a season high for hits in a ballgame which Jupiter did on Saturday against St. Lucie.

The Sharks took the first bite in the scoreboard in the bottom of the first inning off of Daytona starting pitcher Jose Montero. With two outs, Kemp Alderman drove in Davis Bradshaw on an RBI single to get Jupiter on the scoreboard first. Two batters later, Junior Sanchez smacked a two-RBI single scoring Alderman and John Cruz to give Jupiter the early 3-0 lead.

Beginning in the top of the second inning, both teams started to trade runs scoring. Daytona would provide a response in the top of the second inning off of Jupiter starting pitcher Eliazar Dishmey (W, 3-2). With one out and runners at second and third base, Jack Moss hit a RBI groundout to score Ariel Almonte to make it a 3-1 ballgame cutting the Jupiter lead to two runs.

However, Jupiter got the run back in the bottom of the third inning. With runners at the corners and two outs, Cruz hit a RBI infield single off the end of the bat to score Ryan Ignoffo to put the Hammerheads in front 4-1.

Daytona got a run back in the top of the fourth inning thanks to a RBI single by Moss, but the Hammerheads loaded the bases in the bottom of the frame and Bradshaw drew a RBI walk to put Jupiter ahead 5-2.

Dishmey finished his start with five innings pitched and allowed two earned runs on three hits and struck out five batters.

Juan Reynoso was the first pitcher out of the Jupiter bullpen and ran into some trouble. With two runners on and nobody out, Ariel Almonte drilled a ground-rule RBI double to centerfield to cut the Hammerheads' lead to 5-3. But like most of this game, it was a back-and-forth affair and the Hammerheads exploded for three more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning thanks to a RBI groundout by Ignoffo and a two-RBI single by Alderman to make it 8-3 in favor of Jupiter.

Despite that, Jupiter's offense did not stop putting runs on the board as the Hammerheads scored three runs in the bottom of the frame, as well as two in the bottom of the seventh inning and three more in the bottom of the eighth inning to jump out to a 13-3 lead. The Hammerheads scored in every inning except the second and fifth innings in the game.

Every Hammerhead in the starting lineup had at least one hit while eight of the nine starters had at least one RBI. Alderman, McCants, and Junior Sanchez each had three hits with Sanchez leading the game with four RBIs.

The Hammerheads continue their series with the Tortugas on Thursday, July 25th with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. The Jupiter Hammerheads will become the "Malmö Oat Milkers," MiLB's 121st professional team, as part of a partnership between MiLB and Oatly. Keyner Benitez (0-2, 4.30 ERA) is scheduled to make the start on the mound against Nestor Lorant for Daytona. Click here to purchase your tickets.

