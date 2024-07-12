Mighty Mussels Announce Partnership with Elite DNA Behavioral Health to Honor Veterans

July 12, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels proudly unveil an impactful new partnership with Elite DNA Behavioral Health for the remainder of the 2024 baseball season. This collaboration marks a significant commitment to supporting veterans and strengthening community ties.

As part of this initiative, Elite DNA Behavioral Health becomes the official sponsor of 'Free Veterans Tickets,' extending this gesture to all active and retired service members. This sponsorship highlights the Mighty Mussels' dedication to honoring the brave individuals who have served our country.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels to launch the 'Free Veterans Tickets' program," said Elizabeth Dosoretz, LCSW, founder and CEO of Elite DNA Behavioral Health. "This initiative underscores our gratitude to veterans and aims to provide them with an enjoyable experience, and one that supports their mental health."

Veterans interested in availing themselves of this opportunity can visit the Hammond Stadium ticket office either in advance of a game or on the day of the event. By presenting their military ID, veterans will receive one (1) complimentary game ticket as a token of appreciation for their service.

"Enjoying a night out full of fun and time spent with loved ones boosts energy, happiness and overall well being, which is especially important for veterans," added Dosoretz. "This partnership allows us to emphasize the importance of taking care of one's mental health and participating in activities that bring you joy all in one."

The Mighty Mussels invite fans and supporters alike to join them in celebrating this meaningful partnership and to witness the exciting games ahead at Hammond Stadium.

For more information about the Mighty Mussels and upcoming games, visit mightymussels.com.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from July 12, 2024

Mighty Mussels Announce Partnership with Elite DNA Behavioral Health to Honor Veterans - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.