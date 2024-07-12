Threshers Blanked in Four-Hit Shutout

JUPITER, FL - Despite solid outings from Jose Peña and Danyony Pulido to finish the game, the Clearwater Threshers (49-35, 6-13) were held without an extra-base hit in a 4-0 loss to the Palm Beach Cardinals (49-34,12-6) on Friday afternoon at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. The Threshers look for a bounceback game when they return to action on Saturday night.

Palm Beach opened the scoring with a four-run third inning. Those were all the runs they needed, as they carried a no-hitter into the sixth. The Threshers got four hits in the final four innings of the game, but couldn't put a run across in a 4-0 shutout loss to the Cardinals.

Wen Hui Pan (0-1) allowed three runs on five hits in 2.1 innings of work, walking one and striking out three to take the loss. Saul Teran allowed one run on two hits with one strikeout in 0.2 innings. Danyony Pulido struck out four in 4.0 shutout innings with one walk and one hit allowed. Jose Peña pitched a scoreless eighth, allowing one hit and one walk with one strikeout.

Heredia's sixth-inning single broke up a no-hit bid...Saltiban has reached safely in each of the past 11 games...Pulido tossed the third-longest outing by a Threshers reliever this season...Friday's loss was the first nine-inning game of the series to be completed without a rain delay...Pan allowed his first runs as a Thresher since July of 2023...The Threshers continue a six-game series against the Palm Beach Cardinals on Saturday, July 13...First pitch will be at 6:00 PM at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadum...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase Threshers tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

