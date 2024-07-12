Friday's Mussels-Tortugas Game Postponed
July 12, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)
Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Friday's game between the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels and the Daytona Tortugas has been postponed due to inclement weather and unplayable field conditions at Hammond Stadium.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader at 4:05 p.m. on Saturday, July 13. Both games will be seven innings.
All tickets to Friday's game can be exchanged for a ticket to any Mussels game in 2024.
