Friday's Mussels-Tortugas Game Postponed

July 12, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







FORT MYERS, Fla. - Friday's game between the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels and the Daytona Tortugas has been postponed due to inclement weather and unplayable field conditions at Hammond Stadium.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader at 4:05 p.m. on Saturday, July 13. Both games will be seven innings.

All tickets to Friday's game can be exchanged for a ticket to any Mussels game in 2024.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from July 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.