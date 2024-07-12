Bautista Deals Eight Shutout Frames, Jays Shut Out Tampa

DUNEDIN, FL - Jorge Bautista fired eight shutout innings, keeping Tampa without a hit through six, to help the Blue Jays to a 3-0 victory over the Tarpons on Friday night at TD Ballpark.

Bautista is the first pitcher to complete eight innings in the Florida State League this season and first D-Jay to do so since at least 2005, when MLB's online records of MiLB games begin.

Dunedin got the righty early run support by scoring in each of the first three innings - all against Yankees No. 3 prospect Chase Hampton, who was on rehab from AA.

In the first, Victor Arias worked a leadoff walk and stole second. Joey Votto brought him home on an RBI single that opened the scoring.

In the second, Brennan Orf blasted a solo home run to right - the first hit of his rehab assignment with the Jays from High-A Vancouver.

Drew Jemison opened the third inning with a double down the left field line, advanced to third on a wild pitch, then scored on Arjun Nimmala's sacrifice fly that pushed the lead to 3-0.

Bautista allowed just one base runner in his first time through the Tarpons lineup - a walk to Roderick Arias in the first that was erased on a caught stealing.

The next base runner Bautista allowed came in the fifth inning, as he walked Willy and Hans Montero with one out, setting up runners on first and second for Josue Gonzalez, who rolled into a 6-4-3, inning-ending double play that preserved the no hitter.

Bautista worked around a runner in scoring position in the sixth, as George Lombard reached second on a two-base error, to take the no-hitter into the seventh.

Dylan Jasso collected Tampa's first hit, as he opened the seventh with a seeing-eye single through the middle of the infield. Jackson Castillo followed with his own single but was thrown out trying to stretch the single into a double. Bautista retired the next two batters to keep Jasso at third to end the inning.

Bautista returned for the eighth - the first D-Jay to do so this season - and rose to the occasion with a 1-2-3 frame.

Irv Carter closed the game for Dunedin, striking out two to earn his first save of the season.

With the Blue Jays win and Fort Myers' rain out, Dunedin stands just a half game out of first place in the second half standings in the FSL-West.

The Blue Jays will have the opportunity to earn a series win tomorrow night, as they host Tampa again at 6:30 for Celtic Night at TD Ballpark. Fans can secure tickets now at DunedinBlueJays.com.

