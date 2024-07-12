Alfonzo's Three-Hit Night Not Enough as Bradenton Falls 7-6

BRADENTON, FL - The Bradenton Marauders scored three runs late in the eighth inning but ultimately fell 7-6 to the Jupiter Hammerheads on Friday night at LECOM Park.

Jupiter jumped on Connor Oliver (0-5) early with a pair of runs in the top of the first. After Oliver walked the leadoff man in Colby Shade, he issued a two-out walk to Shane Sasaki to bring up Kemp Alderman who doubled to right field to plate both runs and give the Hammerheads a 2-0 lead.

Bradenton responded in the bottom half of the frame against Minor League rehabber Paul Campbell. Braylon Bishop singled and then stole second and third base. Omar Alfonzo singled him in to cut the deficit in half to 2-1.

The Hammerheads extended their lead to 3-1 in the third on an RBI double from Shane Sasaki before Bradenton tied the game in the bottom half of the inning on back-to-back home runs from Keiner Delgado and Alfonzo. It was the third time this season that Bradenton has hit back-to-back home runs.

The game's decisive runs occurred in the top of the fifth against Oliver. The first two batters reached safely on a double and single before Alderman crushed a three-run home run to centerfield to push Jupiter back ahead 6-3.

Ryan Ignoffo hit a solo-home run in the seventh to extend the Jupiter lead to 7-3. Delvis Alegre (2-3) tossed a scoreless 1.1 innings before Keyner Benitez (SV,1) went the rest of the way. Bradenton scored three-runs late to bring the tying runs to the plate. In the eighth, Delgado reached on an error, Alfonzo singled to bring Axiel Plaz to the plate. The 18-year-old hit his 12th home run of the season to left-centerfield to cut the Jupiter lead to 7-6.

Benitez retired the last five batters of the game in order to end the contest and tie the series at two.

The Marauders and Hammerheads continue a six-game series at LECOM Park on Saturday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 6:10 p.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network.

