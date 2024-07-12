Tortugas and Mighty Mussels Postponed on Friday Night

July 12, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







FT. MYERS, Fla - Friday night's game between the Daytona Tortugas and Ft. Myers Mighty Mussels has been postponed due to rain and the threat of future storms tonight.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader of two seven-inning games on Saturday. Game one will begin at 4:05 p.m. with the second game to follow approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion of game one.

Ahead of the 4:05 first pitch for game one, pregame coverage on the Tortugas Radio Network with the Voice of the Tortugas, Brennan Mense, will begin at 3:50.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from July 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.