Midfield Maestros: the Brains Behind MLS's Best Plays
April 2, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
Step into the heart of the pitch where games are won and lost.
See the game through the eyes of Cavan Sullivan, Djordje Mihailovic, Emil Forsberg, and Hernán López - midfield generals who bring creativity, grit, and flair to MLS every time they step on the pitch. Discover how they read the game, dictate tempo, and drive their clubs to victory in the toughest moments.
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com
#mls #highlights #goals
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from April 2, 2025
- San Diego FC Acquires Attacker Milan Iloski on Loan from Sister Club FC Nordsjaelland - San Diego FC
- Will Sands Named Ambassador of the Revolution Amputee Soccer Team - New England Revolution
- Keys to the Match: Goals Galore - New York City FC
- Whitecaps FC Loan Nicolas Fleuriau Chateau to Finnish Side Vaasan Palloseura - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Stepping Stones Named Community Partner of the Match as FCC Kick off Autism Awareness Month - FC Cincinnati
- LA Galaxy Earn 0-0 Draw against Tigres UANL in 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinal First Leg Match - LA Galaxy
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.