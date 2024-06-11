Middle Innings Derail Brooklyn in Loss to Hudson Valley

WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. - The Cyclones carried a 2-0 lead into the fifth inning, but the Renegades exploded for five runs in the fifth and another six runs in the sixth, as Hudson Valley helped themselves to a 13-4 victory over Brooklyn on Tuesday night at Heritage Financial Park.

The Cyclones (30-28) snared an early lead, picking up single runs in the second and third innings on a 2B Jefrey De Los Santos RBI single and a passed ball.

After RHP Jawilme Ramírez tossed four innings of one-hit shutout ball to start, things went awry for Brooklyn when they went to the bullpen in the fifth.

Hudson Valley (30-27) put the tying runs on with back-to-back walks, but a strike out and a line out had Brooklyn one out away from a scoreless frame. However, C Jesús Rodríguez laced a two-run triple off the right-field fence to tie the game at two. The 22-year-old later scored on a wild pitch to provide the Renegades their first lead, while a two-run knock from CF Jace Avina capped the five-run frenzy.

Brooklyn immediately bounced back and cut a three-run deficit to one in the top of the sixth. The Cyclones managed to load the bases with nobody out on a walk to DH Kellum Clark and consecutive singles from LF Nick Morabito and C Chris Suero. A wild pitch and a sacrifice fly to right by 3B Junior Tilien trimmed the margin to one, 5-4.

That was as close as the 'Clones would get the rest of the night, though. In the sixth, Hudson Valley erupted for six more runs to put the game out of reach. With the bases loaded and nobody out, Rodríguez stung a single to right to stretch the lead back to two before a two-run double by 3B Beau Brewer doubled the Renegades cushion to 8-4. Three-straight run-scoring singles from Avina, DH Omar Martínez, and RF Garrett Martin put a close to the six-run barrage.

Hudson Valley finished the scoring for the night in the seventh when Brewer sliced a two-run single to right, providing the 'Gades a 13-4 lead.

Neither starter received a decision on Tuesday. Ramírez went four spotless frames for Brooklyn, while Hudson Valley's RHP Jackson Fristoe allowed two runs (one earned) and walked a season-high five in 3.2 frames.

Despite permitting two runs on four hits in 1.1 innings, RHP Cole Ayers (2-2) was credited with his second win of 2024 for the Renegades.

The Cyclones' RHP Justin Lawson (0-1) was taxed with the first loss of his professional career surrendering four runs on one hit a third of an inning.

Brooklyn will try and halt its season-high-tying three-game losing streak against Hudson Valley on Wednesday evening. LHP Felipe De La Cruz (3-4, 2.89) - who struck out 13 over 6.0 innings in his last start against Hudson Valley on May 25 - is expected to take the hill for the Cyclones. The Renegades are scheduled to counter with RHP Baron Stuart (3-1, 4.19). The first pitch from Heritage Financial Park is slated for 6:35 p.m.

