First-Rounder Miller Joins BlueClaws with Klassen, Caicuto

June 11, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Phillies first-round pick shortstop Aidan Miller, pitcher George Klassen, and catcher Luis Caicuto have been promoted from Clearwater to the BlueClaws and have been added to Jersey Shore's roster, it was announced by the Phillies on Tuesday.

Miller was the Phillies first-round pick in the 2023 draft. Taken 27th overall out of Mitchell High School in New Port Ritchey, Florida, the newly-turned 20-year old (he turned 20 on Sunday), hit .275 in 39 games with the Threshers, adding five home runs, 16 doubles, and 36 RBIs. His .483 SLG and his .884 OPS were both second in the Florida State League at the time of his promotion.

Justin Crawford, the Phillies first-round pick in the 2022 draft, is already with the BlueClaws, making this the second time the BlueClaws have had two Phillies first-round picks on the same roster. They had 2017 first-rounder Adam Haseley share an outfield with 2016 first-rounder Mickey Moniak at the end of the 2017 season.

Miller is the 16th former first-round pick to play for the BlueClaws and the #2 prospect in the system per MLB Pipeline.

Klassen, meanwhile, joins the BlueClaws pitching staff. A 7th round pick last year from the University of Minnesota, the right-hander gave up just three earned runs (four total) in 38 innings with the Threshers. He allowed just 21 hits while striking out 57 and walking 12. He struck out at least one batter per inning in all nine starts with Clearwater.

He is the #28 prospect in the system per MLB Pipeline.

21 year old catcher Luis Caicuto also joined the BlueClaws from Clearwater. He was hitting .244 in 34 games with the Threshers. This is his first season in the organization after coming over from the Diamondbacks in the Minor League Rule-5 Draft in December.

Otto Kemp and Andrick Nava have both been promoted to Double-A Reading.

Kemp was hitting a SAL-best .333 with four home runs and 22 RBIs. His .440 OBP was also tops in the South Atlantic League. He hit two home runs on Tuesday in Greensboro and was named Phillies Minor League Player of the Month for May.

Nava was hitting .314 with three home runs and 21 RBIs in 31 games. He had 23 hits in his last 63 BlueClaws at bats (.365) and hit his third home run in the BlueClaws 18-5 win on Sunday. He is a 22 year old catcher from Cabimas, Venezuela.

