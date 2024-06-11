Haas' Heroics Lift Bowling Green Over Rome 4-2

Bowling Green, Kentucky - The Bowling Green Hot Rods (32-26) defeated the Rome Emperors (31-24) 4-2 on Tuesday at Bowling Green Ballpark behind a Hunter Haas two-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth.

Bowling Green struck first in the bottom of the sixth facing Rome starter Drue Hackenberg. Brock Jones walked and Ryan Spikes singled to left, putting runners on second and first. After Jones moved up to third on a sacrifice fly, Xavier Isaac grounded out to second to score Jones and make it 1-0.

The Hot Rods added insurance in the bottom of the seventh against Emperors reliever Jared Johnson. Ryan Cermak singled to lead off the inning and was plated on a Haas double to push the lead, 2-0.

Rome plated a pair in the top of the ninth facing Hot Rods reliever Johnny Cuevas. Carlos Arroyo reached on a fielding error by Spikes and came around to score on a Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. triple. Kilpatrick Jr. scored on an Ethan Workinger single, tying the game, 2-2.

Bowling Green walked it off in the bottom of the ninth against Rome reliever Shay Schanaman. Tatem Levins reached on a hit by pitch and Haas homered to left field to win the game, 4-2.

Cuevas (4-1) earned the win after tossing 1.0 inning, surrendering two runs on two hits and striking out one. Schanaman (3-4) picked up the loss after 0.1 innings of work, allowing two runs on one hit and striking out one.

The Hot Rods and Emperors square off Wednesday for game two of a six-game series with first pitch set for 12:05 PM CT at Bowling Green Ballpark. RHP Owen Wild (1-0, 2.81) gets the start for Bowling Green, while Rome sends out LHP Mitch Farris (1-1, 2.75).

