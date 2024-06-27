Miami, LAFC, Galaxy, Salt Lake: ¡La Carrera Al Supporters' Shield En Caliente!!

En este episodio de 'Esto es MLS', Antonella González, Sammy Sadovnik y Miguel Gallardo analizan el potencial de Columbus para alcanzar el liderato, eligen a sus favoritos en la carrera al Supporters' Shield, además de la previa de la Jornada 23.

0:00 - Intro

3:22 - ¡New England se enracha!

9:06 - ÃÂ¿Le va a alcanzar a Columbus para repetir el campeonato?

15:04 - ÃÂ¿Miami se juega el Supporters' Shield en verano?

17:45 - ÃÂ¿BJ Callaghan a Nashville?

20:03 - ¡Kei Kamara se convierte en el 2do goleador histórico en MLS!

24:35 - Cincinnati en problemas defensivos

28:55 - Luchi González fuera de San Jose

34:15 - ÃÂ¿LA ha superado la Riqui-Dependencia?

35:14 - Cabecita Rodríguez está rompiéndola en MLS

37:39 - NYC vs. Orlando

39:29 - Vancouver vs. St. Louis

40:45 - Houston vs. Charlotte

41:55 - Atlanta vs. Toronto

43:30 - Montréal vs. Philadelphia

45:25 - Red Bulls vs. D.C.

46:56 - Seattle vs. Chicago

48:30 - Kansas City vs. Austin FC

50:30 - ¡Nuestros favoritos para el Supporters' Shield!

57:00 - ¡Predicciones!

