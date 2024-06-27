Miami, LAFC, Galaxy, Salt Lake: ¡La Carrera Al Supporters' Shield En Caliente!!
June 27, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
En este episodio de 'Esto es MLS', Antonella González, Sammy Sadovnik y Miguel Gallardo analizan el potencial de Columbus para alcanzar el liderato, eligen a sus favoritos en la carrera al Supporters' Shield, además de la previa de la Jornada 23.
0:00 - Intro
3:22 - ¡New England se enracha!
9:06 - ÃÂ¿Le va a alcanzar a Columbus para repetir el campeonato?
15:04 - ÃÂ¿Miami se juega el Supporters' Shield en verano?
17:45 - ÃÂ¿BJ Callaghan a Nashville?
20:03 - ¡Kei Kamara se convierte en el 2do goleador histórico en MLS!
24:35 - Cincinnati en problemas defensivos
28:55 - Luchi González fuera de San Jose
34:15 - ÃÂ¿LA ha superado la Riqui-Dependencia?
35:14 - Cabecita Rodríguez está rompiéndola en MLS
37:39 - NYC vs. Orlando
39:29 - Vancouver vs. St. Louis
40:45 - Houston vs. Charlotte
41:55 - Atlanta vs. Toronto
43:30 - Montréal vs. Philadelphia
45:25 - Red Bulls vs. D.C.
46:56 - Seattle vs. Chicago
48:30 - Kansas City vs. Austin FC
50:30 - ¡Nuestros favoritos para el Supporters' Shield!
57:00 - ¡Predicciones!
