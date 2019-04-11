Mets Win 8-6, Complete Sweep of Tarpons

TAMPA, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets completed a four-game sweep of the Tampa Tarpons with an 8-6 win at Steinbrenner Field on Thursday afternoon.

Quinn Brodey went 3 for 4 with a double, walk, two RBI and a run in the victory. Todd Frazier (oblique), playing in his sixth rehab game, was 1 for 3 with two walks and two RBI. His two-out, two-run single in the third inning gave the Mets a 2-0 lead.

Starting pitcher Tony Dibrell earned his first win. He tossed 5.1 solid innings, allowing one run on a homer. He gave up three total hits, walked one and struck out five.

Carlos Hernandez and Ryley Gilliam combined for 2.1 scoreless innings of relief. Blake Taylor got the Mets out of a ninth inning jam by recording the final two outs for his third save.

Desmond Lindsay opened up a 6-1 lead for the Mets with a two-run double in the sixth inning. Carlos Cortes followed with a run-scoring single.

Lindsay scored the Mets final run in the top of the ninth when he scored on a double play ball. That made it 8-1.

The Mets had to sweat out the bottom of the ninth. The Tarpons collected five runs on five hits against Joe Cavallaro before Taylor entered the close it out. Taylor got a ground out to third base to end the game, stranding the tying run on first base.

Blake Tiberi went 2 for 5 with two runs scored from the leadoff spot. He extended his hitting streak to five games. He scored a run in all four games of the series.

Lindsay entered the game having reached base safely in eight consecutive plate appearances. He started 0 for 3 but reached his final two trips to the plate.

The Mets (5-3) went 5-1 on their six-game road trip. They return to First Data Field on Friday to start a series vs. the Florida Fire Frogs (4-3). First pitch is 6:30 p.m.

