Tortugas Return Home Friday for "Jackie Robinson Weekend"

April 11, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Daytona Tortugas News Release





DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas return home on Friday, April 12, to host the Tampa Tarpons, High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, for a three-game series. Among the highlights are special No. 9 uniforms to be worn on Friday, a Jackie Robinson Ballpark statue giveaway on Saturday, as well as a replica t-shirt giveaway to wrap up the series on Sunday.

The homestand begins with a bang on Friday, April 12. Daytona will wear special No. 9 uniforms - the number worn by Jackie when he broke the color barrier on City Island in 1946 - as a part of their Best Dressed Friday jersey series. Following the game, the uniforms will be auctioned off on the Tortugas' website. In honor of Jackie's legacy, the team will also be hosting their Friday Night Done Right, partnering with One Voice for Volusia. Daytona will honor local children and heroes that continue to break barriers, much like Jackie did in 1946. Fans are encouraged to arrive early, as the organization will have its Friday Night Happy Hour featuring buy-one-get-one Kona Beer products and Bud Light from 5:30 p.m. until first pitch. After the game, attendees will be able to enjoy another spectacular Postgame Fireworks display. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

It will be a Shell-Tastic Saturday on April 13. The first 1,000 fans through the gates that evening will receive a limited edition Jackie Robinson Ballpark statue giveaway - in honor of the legend's 100th birthday - presented by Radiology Associates Imaging. Like every Shell-Tastic Saturday, there will be special events going on around the ballpark prior to the game and, afterward, fans will be treated to another tremendous Postgame Fireworks show. Saturday's contest is slated to begin at 7:05 p.m.

The three-game series wraps up on Sunday, April 14, with more giveaways and fun at The Jack. Once again, fans are encouraged to get to the ballpark early, as the first 500 people in attendance will be given a Jackie Robinson No. 9 replica shirt giveaway. It will be a great evening for youngsters, as the Tortugas will host their first Tiny 'Tugas Night of the summer and - like all Sunday home games - kids will be allowed to run the bases following the game. The series finale is penciled in for a 5:35 p.m. first pitch.

Tickets for all three games are still available and can be purchased by visiting www.daytonatortugas.com, or by calling the Tortugas' ticket office at 386-257-3172.

Probable Starting Pitchers

Friday: RHP Glenn Otto (0-0, 2.25 ERA) vs. RHP Andrew Jordan (0-0, 0.00 ERA) (broadcast available on the TuneIn & MiLB First Pitch apps)

Saturday: TBA vs. RHP Michael Byrne (0-1, 6.75 ERA) (broadcast available on the TuneIn & MiLB First Pitch apps)

Sunday: TBA vs. LHP Reiver Sanmartin (0-1, 3.97 ERA) (broadcast available on the TuneIn & MiLB First Pitch apps)

