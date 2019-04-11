Stone Crabs Game Notes - Thu, April 11 at Bradenton

After a 2-1 loss in 10 innings Wednesday, the Stone Crabs return to Bradenton for a 6:30 p.m. series finale Thursday. LHP Resly Linares gets the start for Charlotte, opposed by LHP Oddy Nunez of the Marauders.

Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. on the Stone Crabs Baseball Network.

MARAUDERS CLIP CRABS 2-1 IN 10

Jesse Medrano's walk-off squeeze bunt single sunk the Charlotte Stone Crabs 2-1 in 10 innings Wednesday. Three Stone Crabs recorded multiple hits, but all eight Charlotte knocks were singles. Wednesday was also the first time the Stone Crabs used an opener in 2019.

PITCHING PROWESS

After a fairly slow start to 2019, the Stone Crabs pitching has turned it on over the last few games. Charlotte pitching has limited Bradenton to eight hits over the last two contests (18.1 innings, 3.9 H/9).

OFFENSIVE OUTBURST?

Despite scoring three runs or less in six of their seven games this year, the Stone Crabs have shown signs of being a strong offensive club. Charlotte ranks in the top-third in the Florida State League in batting average and is second in the circuit in doubles. The low run totals can be attributed to a lack of clutch hitting. The Stone Crabs have a .516 OPS with runners on base, well below their .599 mark for the year.

CLOSE CALLS

The Stone Crabs have been locked into close, low-scoring, back-and-forth games early in 2019. Four of the team's first seven games have been decided by one run. Charlotte is 2-2 in those contests and has already played two extra-inning games. The team who scores first has only won three of the seven games so far this year.

RILEY ROASTING RAKERS

Stone Crabs starting pitcher Riley O'Brien has baffled opposing hitters through his first two starts, striking out eight in both outings. The 6-foot-4 inch fireballer ranks second at the Advanced-A level in punchouts (16), behind Modesto's Ljay Newsome, and just ahead of 2018 No. 1 overall pick Casey Mize. He is tied for fourth in all of Minor League Baseball.

DON'T MESS WITH THE BREW-HAN

Stone Crabs second baseman Vidal Brujan collected two more hits on Wednesday and is now batting .440 through his first six games. The Dominican Republic native is 2nd in the league in hitting and tied for the league lead with four steals after swiping 55 in 2018. That total ranked second in Minor League Baseball, behind only Myles Straw of the Astros.

PROSPECT FEVER

Other than Brujan, the Stone Crabs' position player prospects have struggled with the bat early in the season. The other four hitter-only top-30 prospects have gone a combined 10-for-88 with 36 strikeouts (.114 AVG, 39% K-rate)

Ronaldo Hernandez: 2-25 (.080 AVG), 9 K

Moises Gomez: 4-25 (.160 AVG), 11 K

Tyler Frank: 3-21 (.143 AVG), 5 K

Garrett Whitley: 1-17 (.059 AVG), 11 K

BREAKFAST AND BASEBALL

The Stone Crabs will play two morning games this week, with 10:30 a.m. starts scheduled for Wednesday in Bradenton and Sunday in Port Charlotte. The Stone Crabs went 0-3 in games starting before noon in 2018. Charlotte will play another 10:30 a.m. game in Bradenton on June 12, and have a total of five morning games on the schedule in 2019.

