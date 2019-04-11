Mets Open Six-Game Home Stand on Friday

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets return home on Friday to start a six-game home stand vs. a pair of Florida State League teams.

Friday-Sunday the Mets take on the Florida Fire Frogs (Atlanta), then they finish the home stand with three games against the Fort Myers Miracle (Minnesota) Monday-Wednesday.

Monday's game is the Jackie Robinson Celebration Game. It will be held at Holman Stadium at the Jackie Robinson Training Complex in Vero Beach. The game is set for a 6:42 p.m. start. Ticket can be purchased exclusively at the Jackie Robinson Training Complex for $8 through gameday.

The other five contests will take place at First Data Field. Tickets to those games are available on www.stluciemets.com, over the phone by calling 772-871-2115 or at the ticket booth outside of Gate C beginning at 4:30 p.m. (10:30 a.m. Sunday).

The ticket booth is open on game days only and will not be open on Monday for the Jackie Robinson Celebration game.

Highlighting the home stand is Be a Hero Night with specialty jerseys on Saturday followed by postgame fireworks.

The following is a full list of happenings at the ballparks for the upcoming home slate.

Friday - 6:30 p.m.

-Family 4 Pack: Receive four general admission tickets, four hot dogs, four sodas, four ice cream sandwiches and one family size popcorn for $50.

-Kids Club Night: All Klutch's Kids Crew members get in free and receive a free ice cream.

-Fun Run Around the Bases for kids 12-and-under after the game.

Saturday - 6:30 p.m.

-Be a Hero Night: The Mets will wear hero-themed jerseys during the game which will be auctioned off on the LiveSource app. Fans are encouraged to dress up as their favorite hero as well. Proceeds will go to Voices for Children of the Treasure Coast.

-Pregame Jeep show in the parking lot from 2:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. featuring over 150 Jeeps, along with car crushing and RTI demonstrations.

-Postgame fireworks presented by Seacoast Bank!

Sunday - 12:00 p.m.

Monday - 6:42 p.m. (Jackie Robinson Training Complex in Vero Beach)

-The Mets are honored to participate in the sixth annual Jackie Robinson Celebration game for the fifth consecutive season. April 15th marks the 72nd anniversary of Robinson breaking baseball's color barrier.

Tuesday - 6:30 p.m.

-Silver Sluggers Night: All Silver Sluggers members get in free and receive a free hot dog.

-Baseball Bingo: Free for all fans to play.

Wednesday - 6:30 p.m.

