Haley Picks up Three Hits in 4-3 Loss to Bradenton

April 11, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Charlotte Stone Crabs News Release





BRADENTON, Fla. - Jim Haley picked up three hits for the Charlotte Stone Crabs Thursday, but they fell one run short in a 4-3 defeat to the Bradenton Marauders at LECOM Park.

Haley rocked two doubles to the left field corner and scored two of the three Charlotte (3-5) runs, but the Marauders' (6-2) two-run rally in the seventh proved to be the difference.

In 2-2 game in the bottom of the seventh, Stone Crabs reliever Jhonleider Salinas (1-0) walked Daniel Amaral before surrendering a single to Travis Swaggerty. After a fielder's choice and a wild pitch moved runners to second and third with one out, the Stone Crabs intentionally walked Gregory Polanco. With the bases loaded, Salinas walked Lucas Tancas to push across the go-ahead run. The next batter was Dylan Busby, who drove in Chris Sharpe with a sacrifice fly to right to make it 4-2 Bradenton.

The Stone Crabs got a run back in the top of the eighth on a Vidal Brujan single. Brujan then stole two bases, but was stranded at third to end the threat.

Charlotte put two runners on with two outs in the ninth, but Haley struck out to end the game.

The Stone Crabs got excellent relief work Thursday from Orlando Romero and Chandler Raiden. Romero allowed just one hit over 3.1 scoreless innings, fanning five. Raiden worked 1.2 shutout frames to keep the Crabs close.

Trailing 2-0 after two, Charlotte fought back to tie the game. Zac Law drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the third before Carl Chester delivered a two-out RBI single in the sixth.

Now 0-4 on the road, the Stone Crabs return to Charlotte Sports Park to begin a six-game home stand Friday. Tobias Myers (0-0, 1.80) makes the start at 6:30 p.m. against Perry DellaValle (0-0, 8.10) and the Palm Beach Cardinals. Coverage starts at 6:15 p.m. on the Stone Crabs Baseball Network.

