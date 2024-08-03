Mets, Mighty Mussels Postponed on Saturday
August 3, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)
St. Lucie Mets News Release
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Tropical Storm Debby postponed Saturday's game between the St. Lucie Mets and Fort Myers Mighty Mussels at Hammond Stadium.
The teams are tentatively scheduled to play a doubleheader on Sunday at 12:05 p.m. to conclude their series.
