Plaz and Rivas Homer, Bradenton Falls 9-2

August 3, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Bradenton Marauders dropped their fourth-straight contest to the Palm Beach Cardinals, as they fell 9-2 on Saturday night Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

After the game entered a rain delay just 14 minutes into the game, Hung-Leng Chang ran into trouble in the first inning. He retired the first two batters before the next three reached on a single and two walks before inducing an inning-ending ground out to strand the bases loaded.

For the second-straight night, Bradenton plated the game's first runs with a pair of solo-home runs from Javier Rivas and Axiel Plaz in the third and fourth innings against Juan Salas.

The Cardinals would go on to score nine unanswered runs the rest of the way beginning in the fourth. After Danny Carrion retired all five batters he faced, Noah Takacs (0-1) made his Marauders debut. Ian Petrutz tripled and Bryce Madron walked before Takacs induced a double play which scored Petrutz to cut the deficit to 2-1.

In the fifth, Palm Beach sent 10 batters to the plate with the first two batters reaching before Braydon Jobert mashed a three-run home run to give the Cardinals a 4-2 advantage. The Marauders would load the bases up before Palm Beach left them full without anymore runs coming across.

Palm Beach closed out the scoring with a five-run sixth. Petrutz doubled home a pair and Cade McGee singled home two more in the inning to highlight the scoring.

The Marauders offense struck out 18 times, a season-high with Randel Clemente (2-1) punching out seven in three-scoreless frames out of the bullpen.

The Marauders and Cardinals wrap up their series on Sunday afternoon at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 12:00 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 11:40 a.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network.

