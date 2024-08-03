Pineda's Homer, Faltine's Huge Night Not Enough in 13-7 Setback

August 3, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla- Esmith Pineda homered and Trey Faltine homered and stole home as part of a three-hit, three-RBI day, but the Dunedin Blue Jays rode back-to-back five run innings as they defeated the Rumberos de Daytona 13-7 at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

Dunedin (18-16, 52-48) pounded out 14 hits, including two homers, to earn their fourth win of the series, as Daytona (17-16, 48-51) scored seven runs over two innings, but went cold and struck out 16 times in the game.

After a scoreless first, Dunedin took the lead in the second against Daytona starter Hunter Hollan. Two singles put runners on the corners with one out for Jean Joseph, who lifted a sacrifice fly to score the first run of the game.

Daytona then answered back. Luis Reyes led off with a single, then the carousel began with out as Esmith Pineda brought him home with a single down the left field line. After a Jack Moss single, Faltine rolled an RBI single to right. With the infield in, Yerlin Confidan hit a chopper to second, but Moss beat the throw home for a third run. Confidan and Faltine then pulled off a double steal, with Faltine sliding in safely to steal home, putting Daytona ahead 4-1.

The Blue Jays, though, erupted for five runs in the third. Aaron Parker tied the game with a two-run double, then Manuel Beltre tied the game with a single up the middle. Braden Barry put Dunedin in front with an RBI single, before Barry and Beltre pulled off a double steal, with Beltre stealing home to put the Jays up 6-4.

The Rumberos, though, had an answer. With two outs, Pineda ripped a solo home run to left, then Moss single. Faltine then came up clutch again, lifting a 3-2 pitch over the left-field wall for a two-run homer, putting Daytona back in front 7-6.

Dunedin, though, answered with yet another five run frame. Aided by three Daytona error, four of the runs were unearned as Arjun Nimmala and Beltre singled in runs, then Barry capped off the rally with a two-run home run to give Dunedin an 11-7 lead.

An inning later, the Blue Jays added to the lead as Nimmala lined a two-run home run, staking Dunedin to a 13-7 lead.

At that point the offense dried up on both sides. Dunedin recorded only two hits in the final four innings as Dualvert Gutierrez and Jonah Hurney successfully held down the Blue Jays offense.

Meanwhile, Daytona had a couple of opportunities. Moss' third hit put two on in the fifth, but the Rumberos couldn't cash in. Faltine added his third hit as well, a leadoff double in the eighth, but did not score.

Ultimately, the final four frames passed by with no more runs for either side as Dunedin cruised the rest of the way to a 13-7 victory.

