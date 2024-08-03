Saturday's Mighty Mussels-Mets Game Postponed

Sports stats



Fort Myers Mighty Mussels

Saturday's Mighty Mussels-Mets Game Postponed

August 3, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)
Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release


FORT MYERS, Fla. - Saturday's game between the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels and the St. Lucie Mets has been postponed due to inclement weather at Hammond Stadium.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader beginning at 12:05 p.m. on Sunday. Both games will be seven innings. Gates will open at 11 a.m.

All tickets to Saturday's game can be exchanged for a ticket to any Mighty Mussels game in 2024.

Check out the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...

Florida State League Stories from August 3, 2024


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Fort Myers Mighty Mussels Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central