Saturday's Mighty Mussels-Mets Game Postponed

August 3, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







FORT MYERS, Fla. - Saturday's game between the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels and the St. Lucie Mets has been postponed due to inclement weather at Hammond Stadium.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader beginning at 12:05 p.m. on Sunday. Both games will be seven innings. Gates will open at 11 a.m.

All tickets to Saturday's game can be exchanged for a ticket to any Mighty Mussels game in 2024.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from August 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.