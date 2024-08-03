Threshers Game on Sunday, August 4th Cancelled

August 3, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, Fla. - With the approach of Tropical Storm Debby and forecasted severe weather for the area, the 12 p.m. Sunday, August 4th, Clearwater Threshers versus Jupiter Hammerheads baseball game at BayCare Ballpark has been cancelled.

Tickets may be exchanged for a remaining 2024 Threshers regular-season game at the BayCare Box Office.

The Threshers travel to Lakeland starting on August 6th for a series with the Flying Tigers and return home on Dollar Tuesday for a homestand against the Tampa Tarpons on August 13th.

Advance tickets are available online at ThreshersBaseball.com and the BayCare Box Office may be reached at 727-467-4457.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from August 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.