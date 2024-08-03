Tait's Homer Caps Three-Run First in Rain-Delayed Win

August 3, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, FL - Eduardo Tait smacked a two-run home run before the rain came on Friday, and the Clearwater Threshers (52-48, 9-25) picked up where they left off when the game resumed on Saturday, completing a 4-2 victory over the Jupiter Hammerheads (55-45, 19-15) on Saturday night at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers hit the road for a six game series against Lakeland beginning on Tuesday.

Devin Saltiban led off with a home run on the fourth pitch of the bottom of the first inning to give the Threshers an early lead. John Spikerman doubled in his first minor league at bat before Eduardo Tait sent the next pitch over the right field wall for a two-run blast. After a single by Carter Mathison, the game was sent to a weather delay with the Threshers leading 3-0 with one out in the first inning.

A pair of errors in the top of the sixth helped the Hammerheads get on the board, scoring two unearned runs to cut the deficit to 3-2. Mathison led off the home half of the frame with a single off Hammerheads reliever Juan Reynoso. He moved to second and third on a pair of groundouts and scored on an infield hit by Brady Day to double the Threshers lead to two runs.

The Threshers bullpen didn't allow a hit after they escaped a bases-loaded jam in the seventh, sealing the Game One win by a 4-2 margin.

Danyony Pulido struck out one in a 1-2-3 first inning of a no-decision. Blaine Knight struck out one and retired all three batters he faced in a scoreless second inning. Mavis Graves (7-4) allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits with eight strikeouts and three walks in 4.1 innings to earn the win. Jake Eddington did not allow a run in 1.0 inning, walking two and striking out two. Ethan Chenault earned the save by retiring the final four batters in 1.2 innings with two strikeouts.

Both of Tait's homers at BayCare Ballpark have driven in multiple runs and came in the first inning...Saltiban is now fourth in the FSL with a team-leading 13 home runs...Mathison and Spikerman recorded a hit in their first professional at bat...Day's first career hit was also his first career RBI...All four 2024 draft picks that debuted got their first career hit in game one...Game two of the doubleheader has been canceled due to inclement weather...Sunday's game against the Hammerheads has also been canceled due to inclement weather...The Threshers travel to Lakeland to begin a six-game series against the Flying Tigers...First pitch of game one will be at 6:30 on Tuesday, August Sixth...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase Threshers tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from August 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.