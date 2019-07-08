Mets, Hammerheads Postponed on Monday

July 8, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - St. Lucie Mets News Release





JUPITER, Fla. - Monday's game between the St. Lucie Mets and Jupiter Hammerheads at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The teams will play a doubleheader in Jupiter on Tuesday beginning at 5 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from July 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.