Mets, Hammerheads Postponed on Monday

July 8, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - St. Lucie Mets News Release

JUPITER, Fla. - Monday's game between the St. Lucie Mets and Jupiter Hammerheads at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The teams will play a doubleheader in Jupiter on Tuesday beginning at 5 p.m.

