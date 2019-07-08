Mets, Hammerheads Postponed on Monday
July 8, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - St. Lucie Mets News Release
JUPITER, Fla. - Monday's game between the St. Lucie Mets and Jupiter Hammerheads at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The teams will play a doubleheader in Jupiter on Tuesday beginning at 5 p.m.
