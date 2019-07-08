Dunedin Goes for Their 10th Straight Win in Tampa

July 8, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Dunedin Blue Jays News Release





SERIES SWEEP: Dunedin defeated the Lakeland Flying Tigers by the final score of 4-1 on Sunday afternoon at Joker Marchant Stadium. RHP Joey Murray tossed 6.2 innings, surrendering just one hit for the D-Jays to notch his fifth win of the year. In the top of the fourth, Demi Orimoloye dropped down a bunt single and on the very next pitch Kacy Clemens drilled a two-run homerun to right to give the Jays a 2-0 lead. Cal Stevenson extended his hitting streak to a career best 20 games with a two-run single in the top of the seventh to push the score to its' final. Righty Kyle Weatherly picked up the save in 0.1 inning pitched to close the book on the victory.

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Blue Jays take on the Tampa Tarpons for game one of a four game series in the fifth game of an eight game road trip that will conclude on Thursday at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Dunedin comes in seeking their 10th consecutive win. Dating back to 2005, this current nine game win streak is the longest such streak in a season. Following yesterday afternoon's win, the D-Jays have registered the most wins (27) in the league since May 28th.

AGAINST THE TARPONS: Dunedin and Tampa take on for game one of a four game series and the ninth of 15 matchups between the two FSL North Division rivals in 2019. The Blue Jays have won five of the last six and 10 of the last 12 games between the clubs since July 13th of 2018. In the past 13 games, nine of the final scores have been seperated by two runs or less. Following the completion of the this four game set, the two teams will play a four game series on August 16th-18th at George M. Steinbrenner Field, including a doubleheader on the 17th. The series will also be an official home series for the D-Jays with all the game couting towards their official home record.

VIEW FROM THE TOP: Dunedin comes in having won a season high nine straight, 10 of 12, 18 of 22, and 31 of their last 40 dating back to May 22nd. The Blue Jays also possess the most wins in the league (27) since May 28th, and contain the best record (55-28) and Winning Percentage (.663) in the Florida State League coming into play tonight. Additionally, when the Blue Jays woke up this morning, they are holders of the best Winning Percentage up and down the entire Toronto organization and the second best in all of Advanced-A professional baseball trailing only Down East from the Carolina League.

WINNER, WINNER, CHICKEN DINNER: Over the duration of this nine game winning streak, the Blue Jays have climbed back into first place in the FSL North Division standings and have now spent a franchise record 86 of the 97 days in the 2019 schedule in first place in their respective division. Futhermore, Dunedin has catapulted to eight games ahead of 2nd place Clearwater in the season FSL North Division Standings, and 5.5 games ahead of the Charlotte Stone Crabs in the overall Florida State League regular season standings. Since 2005, the D-Jays have compiled the most wins at this point in the season (July 8th). Finally, the streak this month marks the first time since May of 2016, the D-Jays hold the league's best record at any point in the season.

ROSTER MOVES: Monday July 8th, 2019

RHP Julian Merryweather Placed on the 7- day Injured list at Dunedin (July 7th)

RHP Jason Adam Transferred from Buffalo to Dunedin

OF Dalton Pompey Assigned on ML Rehab at Dunedin

