Blue Jays RHP Gilberto Batista Named FSL Pitcher of the Week

May 12, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

DUNEDIN, FL - Dunedin Blue Jays RHP Gilberto Batista has been named the Florida State League Pitcher of the Week for May 6-11, 2025.

Batista earned his first win of the season on Saturday, May 10 against Fort Myers, striking out a career-high nine batters over five shutout innings. He allowed just four hits and one walk, fanning six of the final nine batters he faced and keeping the Mighty Mussels from advancing a runner past second base.

Acquired from the Red Sox at last year's MLB trade deadline in the Danny Jansen deal, Batista currently ranks among FSL leaders in ERA (1.74, 4th), innings pitched (31.0, 5th), WHIP (1.03, 9th), walks per nine innings (1.45, 2nd), and strikeout-to-walk ratio (5.60, 3rd).

Since joining Dunedin last summer, Batista has posted a 2.08 ERA over 47.2 innings in 11 appearances (eight starts), tallying 44 strikeouts to just seven walks.

He becomes the third Blue Jay pitcher this season-and the second in as many weeks-to earn FSL Pitcher of the Week honors. RHP Trey Yesavage was recognized last week (April 29-May 5), while LHP Javen Coleman received the award for the week of April 8-13.

The Blue Jays begin a 12-game homestand Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., opening a six-game set against the Bradenton Marauders before hosting the Tampa Tarpons for six more at TD Ballpark.







