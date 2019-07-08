Soggy Weather Suspends Stone Crabs and Fire Frogs Series Opener

July 8, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Florida Fire Frogs News Release





KISSIMMEE, FLA.: Due to inclement weather and unplayable field conditions, Monday night's Belly Buster matchup between the Charlotte Stone Crabs and Florida Fire Frogs was postponed.

Tonight's game will be made up tomorrow as part of a doubleheader beginning at 4 p.m. It will be two seven-inning games with a 30-minute pause in between.

If you purchased tickets for tonight's game, they are good for tomorrow's doubleheader or another future home date.

Looking to catch the Fire Frogs in action later this week? Purchase your tickets now! https://www.milb.com/florida/tickets/single-game-tickets

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from July 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.