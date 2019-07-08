Monday's Game in Kissimmee Postponed

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Monday's series opener between the Charlotte Stone Crabs and Florida Fire Frogs has been postponed due to rain at Osceola County Stadium.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader beginning at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Coverage of Tuesday's doubleheader will begin at 3:45 p.m. on the Stone Crabs Baseball Network.

