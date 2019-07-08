Monday's Game in Kissimmee Postponed
July 8, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Charlotte Stone Crabs News Release
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Monday's series opener between the Charlotte Stone Crabs and Florida Fire Frogs has been postponed due to rain at Osceola County Stadium.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader beginning at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
Coverage of Tuesday's doubleheader will begin at 3:45 p.m. on the Stone Crabs Baseball Network.
