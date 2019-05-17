Mets Clip Miracle 2-1 in 10 Innings

FORT MYERS, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets won their second straight game by a 2-1 score when they edged the Fort Myers Miracle in 10 innings on Friday at Hammond Stadium.

Carlos Cortes hit a go-ahead RBI double with one out in the bottom of the 10th to plate Matt Winaker for the winning run. One day earlier Cortes hit a game-tying double at Florida in the second to last inning.

Joe Cavallaro stranded Lewin Diaz as the tying run at third base to end the game when he got Aaron Whitefield to fly out to center field. Cavallaro pitched three scoreless and hitless innings to get the win.

Reliever Marcel Renteria also chipped in with a scoreless inning to make it four innings by the Mets bullpen without allowing a run.

Mets starter Kevin Smith was excellent for a fifth straight outing. He held the Miracle to one solo home run over six innings. He scattered five hits and did not walk a batter while striking out six.

Smith has allowed just five runs in his last five starts (28 innings) for a 1.60 ERA.

Royce Lewis, the first overall draft pick in 2017, hit his first home run of the season for the Miracle in the bottom of the first.

The Mets tied the game in the second inning. Luis Carpio led off with a double, went to third on a Cortes single and scored on double play ball to make it 1-1.

Carpio and Cortes both went 2 for 4. Nick Meyer had the only other hit for the Mets.

Miracle starter Tyler Watson made his best start of the season. He gave up one run on four hits over 7.1 innings.

Hector Lujan took the loss despite not giving up an earned run over 2.2 innings.

The Mets are now 2-3 on their seven game road trip. All five games have been decided by one run. Three have gone to extra innings. Four games have come down to the last batter.

The Mets (20-19) and Miracle (25-15) play the middle game of their series at Hammond Stadium on Saturday. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.

