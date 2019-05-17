Watson Wows, But Miracle Falter In Extra Innings

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Tyler Watson tossed a season high 7.1 innings and Royce Lewis went deep for the first time this season, but the Miracle fell to the St. Lucie Mets, 2-1, in 10 innings on Friday night at Hammond Stadium.

Watson surrendered one run on four hits. He walked one and struck out four.

Lewis' towering blast onto the berm in left opened the scoring. But the lead was short lived. In the top of the second, St. Lucie tied the game when Nick Meyer bounced into a double play with runners at first and third and no one out.

The game remained tied at one until the top of the 10th inning. With one out and a runner at third, Carlos Cortes laced a double down the right field line to give St Lucie the lead. The Miracle went down 1-2-3 in the bottom of the 10th.

Hector Lujan (1-2) took the loss after surrendering an unearned run in 2.2 innings of work.

The three-game series continues on Saturday night in Fort Myers. Melvi Acosta (2-0, 2.96) will make a spot start for the Miracle. First pitch is set for 6:00 p.m.

