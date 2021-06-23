Mets, Blue Jays Suspended on Wednesday

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader between the St. Lucie Mets and Dunedin Blue Jays was suspended by weather in the bottom of the sixth inning with the score tied 10-10.

The teams will finish the game through seven innings on Thursday beginning at 4 p.m. A full nine-inning game will follow approximately 30 minutes after the suspended game is completed.

The teams will also play a doubleheader on Friday starting at 4 p.m. to get the series back on track. Both games of Friday's doubleheader are set for seven innings.

Fans with tickets to Wednesday's game can exchange those for any other game this season.

On Wednesday the Mets built two separate leads of five runs but could not hold the Blue Jays at bay.

Jose Peroza launched a grand slam in the second inning to put the Mets up 6-1.

After the Blue Jays cut the deficit to 7-5 in the fourth inning, Matt Dyer gave the Mets some breathing room with a two-out RBI single in the bottom of the inning. Joe Suozzi further added to the Mets advantage with a two-run double in the fifth to make it 10-5.

The Blue Jays scored five runs in the top of the sixth. Orelivs Martinez laced a two-run double off Sammy Tavarez to cut the deficit to 10-7. With two outs Addison Barger hit a three-run homer against Will Taveras to tie the game 10-10.

The Mets got a one out walk from Dyer in the bottom of the sixth before a severe storm and torrential rain halted the game.

The Mets have 13 hits through 5.1 innings. Alex Ramirez, Suozzi, Peroza, Dyer and Warren Saunders have two hits apiece. Eight of the Mets nine hitters have a hit. Catcher Matt O'Neill has two walks.

The grand slam for Peroza was the Mets first grand slam of the year.

Dyer hit a solo home run in the second inning. It was his fourth home run in the last three games.

Martinez is 3 for 3 with two doubles, four RBI and two runs scored for Dunedin.

