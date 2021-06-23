June 22 Game Suspended Due to Inclement Weather

Lakeland, FL - Tuesday's scheduled Southeast Low-A League game against the Tampa Tarpons at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium has been suspended due to inclement weather. The game will resume on Wednesday, June 23 at 5:00 p.m. Gates to Publix Field will open at 4:30 p.m. The regular scheduled game for June 23 will begin approximately 30 minutes following completion of the suspended game and will be 7-inning contest. The Tarpons are currently leading 2-0 with Tampa hitting in the top of the second inning.

All paid tickets from Tuesday's game may be exchanged for any future 2021 Lakeland Flying Tigers regular season home game. Complimentary tickets may not be exchanged. While paid tickets are good for admission to any regular season game, they are not valid for any promotion. Participation for all-you-can-eat or Sunday Brunch requires the purchase of a full price all-you-can-eat or Sunday Brunch ticket.

One ticket is good for admission to both games of the June 23 doubleheader. Wednesday's all you can eat promotion will still run from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m.

For more questions regarding tickets, please contact the Baycare Box Office at (863) 413-4140.

The Lakeland Flying Tigers are the Low-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers.

