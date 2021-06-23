Daytona and Clearwater Washed out on Wednesday

CLEARWATER, Fla. - For the second straight day rain wreaked havoc on Daytona and Clearwater. Due to the consistent rain and field conditions, Wednesday afternoon's contest between the Tortugas and Threshers was postponed.

As a result, the rained-out affair will be played as a part of a doubleheader on Thursday, June 24, with the first pitch slated for 4 p.m. Both ballgames will be seven innings in length with a roughly 30-minute break in between the contests.

Wednesday's scheduled starters - Daytona's RHP Miguel Medrano (0-0, 0.00) and Clearwater's LHP Rafael Marcano (1-1, 1.86) - are still expected to duel one another in the opening game on Thursday.

RHP Case Williams (0-4, 8.25) - Cincinnati's No. 21 prospect per MLB Pipeline - projects to take the mound for the Tortugas in the nightcap. LHP Jordi Martínez (2-0, 2.59) anticipates getting the start for the Threshers in game two. Coverage on the Tortugas Radio Network will begin on the MiLB First Pitch app and www.daytonatortugas.com at 3:45 p.m. The first pitch is slated for 4 p.m.

Daytona will return home to open up their Independence Day Homestand on Tuesday, June 29, against the Lakeland Flying Tigers, the Low-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers. It will be a Breast Cancer Awareness Night presented by Radiology Associates Imaging, as Daytona players and coaches will don special pink-tinted uniforms to mark the occasion. Silver Sluggers Night - the best club in baseball for fans 60-and-over - presented by Conviva Cares Solutions will also be a part of the festivities. Fans can get in on deals at the concession stand with $2.50 Michelob Ultra draft beers.

