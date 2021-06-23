Marauders Slug Four Homers in Close Victory
June 23, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Bradenton Marauders News Release
BRADENTON, Fla. - The Marauders hit a season-high four home runs, overcame two one-run deficits, and staved off late trouble in a 4-3 win over the Jupiter Hammerheads on Wednesday night at LECOM Park.
Maikol Escotto, Sammy Siani, Dariel Lopez, and Alexander Mojica each homered for the Marauders (29-15), with the latter two coming back-to-back in the sixth inning. It was the first four-homer game for the Marauders since August 27, 2019 against Palm Beach, and Lopez's and Mojica's back-to-back shots were the club's first since Deon Stafford and Dylan Busby hit consecutive blasts in the third inning on June 9, 2019 against Dunedin.
Jupiter (21-23) plated the game's first run off Marauders starter Santiago Florez (4-1) in the second inning, as Diowill Burgos walked, took third on a Dalvy Rosario infield single and an ensuing throwing error by Escotto, and scored on a groundout by Davis Bradshaw.
Escotto, however, led off the bottom half of the inning with a game-tying solo shot to right field, and Siani gave the Marauders a 2-1 lead by slugging a homer to right-center in the fourth.
The lead wouldn't last, as the Hammerheads loaded the bases against Florez in the fifth and took a 3-2 advantage on a two-run single by Victor Mesa Jr.
But after Florez escaped the inning and recovered to pitch a clean sixth inning, the Marauders tied the score and then took the lead, 4-3, on Lopez's and Mojica's back-to-back home runs. Sergio Campana followed with a single to knock out Jupiter starter Chris Mokma (0-3), whose four home runs allowed were a career high.
Parker Brahms took over for Florez to begin the seventh but lasted only three batters, hitting Thomas Rowan with a pitch and allowing a single to J.D. Orr before getting Mesa to fly out to center. Cameron Junker entered and induced a fielder's choice grounder and struck out Cameron Barstad to preserve the lead.
Junker went on to work around a one-out single in the eighth for a scoreless frame, but encountered trouble in the ninth. After a strikeout to open the ninth, Junker allowed a Mesa single in between two walks, loading the bases. The right-hander struck out Barstad for the second out, then turned the bases-loaded, two-out jam over to Enmanuel Mejia. Diowill Burgos worked the count to 2-0 before driving Mejia's third pitch deep to left-center, where Siani sprinted to the warning track to make the game-ending catch.
The win kept the Marauders within a half-game of first-place Tampa, whose regularly scheduled game was rained out in Lakeland.
The series continues Thursday with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at LECOM Park. RHP Logan Hofmann (3-0, 1.38 ERA) will start for the Marauders against LHP Dax Fulton (1-2, 5.63 ERA) for Jupiter.
• Discuss this story on the Low-A Southeast League message board...
Low-A Southeast League Stories from June 23, 2021
- Marauders Slug Four Homers in Close Victory - Bradenton Marauders
- June 23 Game Postponed Due to Inclement Weather - Lakeland Flying Tigers
- Mets, Blue Jays Suspended on Wednesday - St. Lucie Mets
- Nicolas Torres Has 5-RBI Night in Threshers 9-4 Victory - Clearwater Threshers
- Clearwater and Daytona Washed out on Wednesday - Clearwater Threshers
- Daytona and Clearwater Washed out on Wednesday - Daytona Tortugas
- June 22 Game Suspended Due to Inclement Weather - Lakeland Flying Tigers
- Threshers Take Control After Delay, Top 'Tugas, 9-4 - Daytona Tortugas
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.