Nicolas Torres Has 5-RBI Night in Threshers 9-4 Victory

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Nicolas Torres drove in five runs including a three-run home run as the Threshers defeated Daytona 9-4 on Tuesday night.

Daytona (18-25) was first to score with a three-run home run in the top of the second inning off the bat of Brandon Leyton. Garrett Wolforth doubled, and Daniel Vellojin drew a walk to put two men on base. Leyton delivered the three-run blast to give Daytona the early 3-0 advantage.

A quick shower put the game in rain delay just as the third out was called. Play resumed an hour and a half later. Clearwater (22-21) answered after the delay with a home run of its own in the home half of the inning. Rixon Wingrove doubled, and Luis Garcia singled to put men at the corners. Abrahan Gutierrez hit a ball on the ground past the third baseman that scored Wingrove. Torres then launched his first longball of the season over the fence in left field to push the Threshers ahead 4-3.

The Threshers added to the damage in the third inning. Kendall Simmons hit a line-drive double to left and Baron Radcliff drew a walk, Abrahan Gutierrez sent them home with a moon shot to center field to give the Threshers a 7-3 lead.

Torres drew a bases-loaded walk that extended the lead to 8-3 in the fifth and later hit an RBI single in the seventh that increased the Threshers' advantage to 9-3.

Daytona tacked on a run in the eighth inning after Austin Hendrick and Michel Triana knocked back-to-back doubles, but the Threshers won the contest 9-4 on Tuesday night.

The Threshers and Tortugas make a quick turnaround with a 12:00 p.m. first pitch on Wednesday afternoon.

