Clearwater and Daytona Washed out on Wednesday
June 23, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Clearwater Threshers News Release
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Wednesday's 12:00 p.m. game against the Daytona Tortugas has been postponed due to continuous rainfall.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader that will be played Thursday, June 24 with the first game beginning at 4:00 p.m. Gates will open at 3:30 p.m. and the games will be seven innings each.
Lil' Anglers kids club members will receive admission to both games with club programming and Phinley's birthday party scheduled for the second game.
