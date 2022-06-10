Mets Back at Clover Park Next Week for Series vs. Yankees Affiliate

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets are back at Clover Park for a six-game series from Tuesday, June 14th through Sunday, June 19th.

The first-place Mets will be hosting the Tampa Tarpons (Yankees affiliate), who are managed by Rachel Balkovec, the first female manager in affiliated baseball history.

Highlighting the home stand is Dollar Night and Star Wars Night on Thursday, School's Out Night on Friday, postgame fireworks on Saturday and Father's Day on Sunday.

Games Tuesday-Saturday begin at 6:10 p.m. Sunday's finale is 12:10 p.m. Gates open 40 minutes before first pitch for all games.

Tickets to all other games are available on www.stluciemets.com or at the box office (opens on game days at 2 p.m.). Fans are encouraged to take advantage of the Summer Flex Plan which includes 10 tickets and two parking vouchers for just $80.

The following is a full list of events at the Clover Park for the week ahead:

Tuesday - 6:10 p.m.

-Silver Sluggers Night: All Silver Sluggers members get in free and receive a free hot dog.

-Baseball Bingo: Free for all fans to play.

Wednesday - 6:10 p.m.

Thursday - 6:10 p.m.

-Dollar Night: $1 Bud and Bud Light (8 oz. cans), $1 soda, $1 popcorn and $2 hot dogs.

-Star Wars Night: The Mets will wear special Darth Vader jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit the Port St. Lucie Police Athletic League. Fans can bid on the jerseys at milbauctions.com. The auction begins Tuesday at 5 p.m. and ends Friday at 9 p.m. There will be appearances by Star Wars characters and photo opportunities.

-DJ Louie G playing live music at the Jim Beam Bourbon Bar.

Friday - 6:10 p.m.

-School's Out Night: All K-12 students get in free.

-Family 4 Pack: Receive four general admission tickets, four hot dogs, four sodas, and one family size popcorn for $50.

-Kids Club Night: All Klutch's Kids Crew members get in free and receive a free ice cream.

Saturday - 6:10 p.m.

-Treasure Coast Hospice Night of Hope: The Mets will wear special jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit Treasure Coast Hospice's Little Angels Pediatric Care Program & Good Grief Children's Bereavement Program. Fans can bid on the jerseys at milbauctions.com. The auction begins Friday, June 17 at 5 p.m. and ends Tuesday, June 21 at 9 p.m.

-Postgame fireworks!

Sunday - 12:10 p.m.

-Father's Day Special - Play catch on the field from 11-11:35 a.m. Free ticket for Dad with the purchase of a kid's ticket.

-Kids Club Day: All Klutch's Kids Crew members get in free and receive a free ice cream.

