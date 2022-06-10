Jupiter Drops Thursday Game to St. Lucie

The Jupiter Hammerheads drop Thursday's contest 8-3 to the St. Lucie Mets. The Mets win the third game of the six-game series and now hold a 2-1 lead over the Hammerheads this week.

Both clubs were scoreless until the third inning. The Mets scored a pair, while Jupiter responded with one in the bottom half of the frame. For the Hammerheads, an RBI double from Ian Lewis got them on the board. It was the fifth double for the promising prospect out of the Bahamas.

With the score 2-1, the Mets blew the game open with a five-run 6th. The Hammerheads would score one in the same inning after Jose Salas took advantage of a wild pitch and scored from third. Jupiter would add one more run in the eighth courtesy of an RBI single from Brady Allen.

The Hammerheads out-hit the Mets on the night after tallying 10 hits as a team. Unfortunately, Jupiter would finish 2-14 with runners in scoring position, and left eight runners on base at the end of the night.

Four of Jupiter's 10 hits came from catcher Cameron Barstad, who set a new career-high and finished 4-4. The former sixth-round draft pick also tallied his 10th double of the season.

Edgar Sanchez started the game for Jupiter but left after 5.1 innings due to an injury. Before his exit, the Dominican struck out five batters and allowed just two hits. After the injury, Yoilan Quinonez came in for relief. The righty lasted 1.2 innings and struck out three.

The final pitcher for the Hammerheads was Laurbert Arias. The Venezuelan pitched two perfect frames and struck out every batter he faced. The six strikeouts were a season-high for the righty.

The Hammerheads and Mets will square off again on Friday afternoon. The first pitch is scheduled for 12:00 PM as RDCS hosts the first Splash Day of the season. Beat the heat and join us for the ballgame and fun! Tickets are still available.

